(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week, sponsored by Smithland, and today we’re introducing you to Mark, the 11-month-old male guinea pig. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this little guy.

Mark is an adorably fun guinea pig who really loves people! He came to Dakin because his person couldn’t give him the attention he needed, and he’s currently living with an wonderful foster family who give him high marks for his friendly personality. This is how they describe their lives with Mark:

“He’s hilarious every morning when I sweep out the cage – he “popcorns” (a guinea pig jump) all around and tosses his head around! He would be very lonely if left by himself all day, and he loves when I stop by the cage and scratch his head or play with him. He’s a rough and tumble boy. He occasionally will pull at my sweatshirt when I hold him but does not bite.”

If you already have a male guinea pig and you’d like to add Mark to your family, talk to Dakin’s Animal Resource Counselors about how to successfully blend a new guinea pig arrival!

You can view Mark’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics – Santa Claus & Brewery Paws at Iron Duke Brewing

Date: Sunday, December 11

Time: 12-2pm

Location: Iron Duke Brewing, 100 State Street, Building 122, Ludlow, MA

Bring your dog to Iron Duke Brewing this Sunday for a photo with Santa! $5 cash donation includes one digital photo. All proceeds donated to Dakin Humane Society.

For more information visit dakinhumane.org

Sponsored by: Smithland