Pet of the Week – Meet Marki!

(Mass Appeal) – This elderly little guy has some significant health issues going on and he is a hospice adoption. Right now, he is happy, perky, enjoying life every day, and eating great! We are hoping that some angel will be willing to take this adorable guy home, for whatever time he has left. That could be weeks, months, or longer.

His previous person describes him as “a perfect lap dog, quiet and unassuming” and says he loves attention. He is so gentle and kind with every person he meets! His adoption fee is negotiable to a qualified adopter. This little guy seems fine with kids and cats.

He is very barky and growly when he first meets dogs, but has lived with dogs before and we’ve successfully introduced him to other dogs here at the shelter.

For more information, checkout Dakin Humane Society online at www.dakinhumane.org