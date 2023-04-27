(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Matrix! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on the sweet boy.

Background

This charming little guy may have come to us unexpectedly, but he’s been a hit ever since he arrived. If you’re looking for a furry friend that’s equal parts friendly and vocal, Matrix is your guy. He’s never one to shy away from attention or pets – in fact, he practically demands them! And with his adorable white chest patch, you won’t be able to resist his charm.

While Matrix may not have any experience with other animals, so just be sure to remember to take it slow when introducing him to any other furry friends in your home. If you’re looking for a feline companion that’s cute, funny, and downright lovable, look no further than Matrix. See for yourself why he’s the talk of the shelter!

If you love the magic and mystery of black cats – or know someone who does – Dakin has LOTS of gorgeous black cats looking for homes right now

Events/Other Topics: Dog Adoption Event at Dakin on May 6!

Dakin has an unusually high number of wonderful dogs available for adoption right now, and more keep coming in to us. In an effort to help them find homes, we will be holding a Dog Adoption event on Saturday, May 6 from 12:30-3pm at Dakin Humane Society in Springfield featuring all the dogs at the shelter. Many of them have reduced fees!

This event is for dog adoption only. Please note that it’s not for folks to look at cats and other types of pets. If you’d like to bring home a dog that day, come see us on May 6! No appointment is required.

Visit www.dakinhumane.org to see our available pets before you visit us on May 6. You might see a dog who belongs right by your side.

