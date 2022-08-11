(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week. We’re introducing you to Max! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society.
Max is a sweet, scruffy little bundle. He loves to go for walks, play with toys, and nap on his dog bed or on the couch with his family. His family described him as a super loving dog who really likes going for car rides – he even knows the word “ride”! They also said that he is house trained and happy to meet new people. Max has no experience with cats or other dogs.
Events/Other Topics: Barks & Brews tickets are on sale!
Date: Sunday, September 18
Time: 12-1pm is VIP hour, otherwise general admission is 1-4pm
Place: Fort Hill Brewery, Easthampton, MA
Ticket prices:
$70 for VIP (includes on-site parking, 2 beer tokens, 1 pint glass, VIP refreshment tour.
$35 for General Admission (includes 1 beer token).
$40 for General Admission with a Pint Glass (includes 1 beer token and 1 pint glass)
Get tickets here: https://www.dakinhumane.org/barksandbrews.html
So much fun to be had! Enjoy
- Dog-centric vendors
- Beer
- Food trucks
- Canine activities
- Treats
Take your BFF (human or canine) for an afternoon of dogs, food, and fun! Humans must be 21+ and all dogs must be on a non-retractable leash (retractable leashes are not allowed).