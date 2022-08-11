(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week. We’re introducing you to Max! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society.

Max is a sweet, scruffy little bundle. He loves to go for walks, play with toys, and nap on his dog bed or on the couch with his family. His family described him as a super loving dog who really likes going for car rides – he even knows the word “ride”! They also said that he is house trained and happy to meet new people. Max has no experience with cats or other dogs.

Events/Other Topics: Barks & Brews tickets are on sale!

Date: Sunday, September 18

Time: 12-1pm is VIP hour, otherwise general admission is 1-4pm

Place: Fort Hill Brewery, Easthampton, MA

Ticket prices:

$70 for VIP (includes on-site parking, 2 beer tokens, 1 pint glass, VIP refreshment tour.

$35 for General Admission (includes 1 beer token).

$40 for General Admission with a Pint Glass (includes 1 beer token and 1 pint glass)

Get tickets here: https://www.dakinhumane.org/barksandbrews.html

So much fun to be had! Enjoy

Dog-centric vendors

Beer

Food trucks

Canine activities

Treats

Take your BFF (human or canine) for an afternoon of dogs, food, and fun! Humans must be 21+ and all dogs must be on a non-retractable leash (retractable leashes are not allowed).