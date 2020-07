(Mass Appeal) – Today’s Pet of the Week is Meander, a sweet kitty with some special needs. Lee Chambers, from Dakin Humane Society, joined us with all of this little guy’s details.

Meander is a 7-year-old male with some vision issues. He prefers a quiet home with structure. He’d love a also appreciate companion cat, either an existing resident cat or one of his buddies.

If you are interested in meeting the adorable Meander or learning more about him, visit DakinHumane.org