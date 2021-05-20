Pet of the Week: Meet Mimi the calico cat

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Mimi, the calico cat. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with all the details on this adorable little girl.

Mimi (FIV+) – Hero Adopter Needed

Domestic shorthair cat

7 years old

Female

Calico; white base with orange, black and brown

Easy-going girl who would prefer nothing except snuggling under some blankets or just relaxing on the couch in a sun puddle. Gorgeous yellow-eyed beauty is looking for a home with a quiet couple who enjoy being homebodies. Sweet face and the quietest purr you’ll ever hear. She even taps you gently with her paw when she wants to be petted. She would prefer a home with no other cats and no children, and she has no experience with dogs. She should be an indoor-only cat because she is FIV-positive.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.