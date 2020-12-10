Pet of the Week: Meet Mishu

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… we’re introducing you to a cat who needs an adopter with a little extra patience.

Name: Mishu

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 2 years

Sex: Female

Color: White with black and tan splotches

Not much is known about Mishu’s past, but we do know she is very sweet once she is settled. Mishu absolutely loves chin scratches and to have company while she eats. Her fur is so soft, she’s like a little marshmallow and her little double paws make her even more adorable! Since she does tend to get stressed by change, she should be your only pet, and should not go to a home with young children.

Change is hard for this cat. This cat will be very nervous when you first bring her home. You will need to set up a room with litter box, food, and water. It will take days for this cat to become comfortable and confident in the new home. This cat will be going home with a behavior plan that will need to be followed in order for everyone to transition successfully.

A few tips for helping a new cat settle into their “safe room” when you bring them home:

Even if they’re the only pet in the house, confine them to one room. This makes the change less frightening for them, and they can acclimate to new household sounds, smells, etc. from a small, safe place.

Be sure their room has all the essentials; food, water, litter box, and toys. Ask the shelter for a blanket or some cloth that has their scent already on it. It will comfort them. Spend quiet time with them in their room. Reading to them is very soothing. Let kitty come to you…don’t force yourself on her.

Keep petting confined to the top of the head or back of the neck. Taking your hand further down their back or to their tail (when they don’t know you yet) often makes them react defensively. If the tail flicks or the ears pin back, stop petting them, they’ve had enough.

Be sure to track their food intake. Give them food choices, and note what they like. If kitty doesn’t eat within the first 36 hours, call Dakin.

This Pet’s Profile: https://adopt.adopets.com/pet/d33e4d4a-245b-4e2f-8f00-7b53d2bf8834?tracking=7bf65940-5760-4530-b0a8-77fa046208a1

Events/Other Topics:

Dakin’s Clinic PLUS, which is held twice weekly, is dedicated to helping families who are unable to go to a full-service animal hospital for non-emergency medical issues. The clinic is available for cats and dogs by appointment only at our Springfield location.

At this time, Clinic PLUS is only able to see and treat a limited number of common pet health issues including:

Itchy skin/skin allergies

Ear infections

Minor injuries, cuts & wounds

Diarrhea

Limping

Sneezing/discharge from eyes/nose (cats only)

Routine treatment packages range in price from $119 – $169 and include the office visit, diagnostics, and treatment/medications. To learn more and book your appointment, visit dakinhumane.org, click on “Veterinary Services” then on “Clinic PLUS”.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.