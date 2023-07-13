(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Mist! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this little guy.

Background

Mist has been in foster care with his siblings, but now it’s time to move on. Foster mom says, “You can lay Mist down on your legs on his back and he will let you pet his belly. There is no cuter kitty when you pet his little head and his ears go back. Very sweet boy!”

Our little guy Mist is one of MANY kittens who are awaiting homes at Dakin this summer! We’re discounting adoption fees to help our little friends find the people they’re looking for and a whole new wonderful life as their pet! Right now, if you adopt a kitten (even at the discounted adoption fee), you can bring home another one for $100!

Visit Mist’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Dakin Adoption Fees on ALL pets 50% off thru end of July!

Now through the end of July, Dakin is reducing adoption fees by 50% for ALL our pets! We’ve got so many animals waiting to start new lives as a beloved pet and new best friend…from dogs and cats and kittens and guinea pigs, to birds and rabbits, and so much more!

With so many pets to take care of, our resources become stretched in the process. If you can’t adopt a pet right now, please consider making a gift to Dakin Humane Society to help the animals get the care they need while they’re waiting to meet their future person or family!

This summer, we expect to have to treat more than 500 kittens, many of whom will be motherless, underage and sick. A gift of any size shows them the love and care they’ll need to thrive! Please consider making a difference visit their website.

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org

