(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week, today we’re introducing you to Moradin.

Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this adorable orange tabby.

Thank goodness one Door Dasher driver paused a second before dashing off to his next delivery. There in a carrier by a dumpster were Moradin and another kitty. Moradin and his buddy were dashed to Dakin where they now await a new home. Moradin is ready to make a mad dash into your home and your heart. He can be yours. Fast. For more info, please visit dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html and click on the photo with this pet’s name on it.

Click HERE to visit Moradin’s Pet Profile.

Events: Barks & Brews Coming Sept 18

It’s almost here! Barks & Brews happens on Sunday, September 18 at Fort Hill Brewery from 1-4pm, with a special VIP hour from 12-1. There will be a hot dog eating contest, talent contests, a 50/50 raffle, caricature art, nail-trimming, dog baths, vendor booth shopping, food trucks, and more! All attendees must be at least 21 years old.

Tickets are available online HERE

VIP Admission ($70): Includes on-site parking, two complimentary beers, an event pint glass, and a preview hour with refreshments

General Admission ($35): Includes a complimentary beer. Parking is located on-street and at the local school lot (a 5-minute walk)

General Admission with pint glass ($40): Add a pint glass during online purchase and save! Includes a complimentary beer. Parking is located on-street and at the local school lot (a 5-minute walk)

