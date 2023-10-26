(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week and we’re introducing you to Mr. Baby! Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society is here with more on this sweet guy.

Background

Well, Mr. Baby wasn’t babied. In fact, he had a hard life before coming to Dakin. But since he’s been here, it’s obvious that he is a real sweetheart of a guy. What we know from the person who brought him to Dakin is that Mr. Baby lived with children ages five and up and did well with them. Mr. Baby is a mature kitty and mature kitties bring a lot to the table. What you see is what you get. No kitten shenanigans like swinging on the chandelier and climbing your drapes like Mt. Everest. Mature cats have a calm wisdom about them and make delightful companions. Are you looking for someone to baby? Then this guy is for you. He deserves it.

Visit Mr. Baby Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Come Walk in a Whisker Wonderland Plus, Parvo Clinics continue

Whisker Wonderland

Will you be gift shopping for an animal fan this holiday season? Do yourself a favor and come visit Dakin’s Whisker Wonderland! We’ll have local vendors and artisans selling lots of pet-themed goods that will make the perfect gifts! This family-friendly event will also feature a bake sale and raffle for top prizes!

Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Time: 10am – 3pm

10am – 3pm Location: Dakin Humane Society, 171 Union Street, Springfield

For more information – including a list of vendors – visit dakinhumane.org

Dakin’s Parvovirus Clinics

Upcoming Friday Parvo Vaccine clinics at Dakin for healthy dogs: October 27th, November 10th & November 17th.

This clinic is for residents of Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee only

There is a $20 fee per vaccination

All dogs must be healthy

All parvo clinics are by appointment only. To book an appointment for one of the Friday clinics above, visit dakinhumane.org/programs/parvoclinic

By law, a Rabies vaccine is required for all dogs unless a valid certificate is provided at the time of appointment

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org.

