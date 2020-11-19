Pet of the Week: Meet Ms. Birdly

(Mass Appeal) – Do you love the “tweet” sounds of birds singing? Well, our Pet of the Week will not only make your home sound like spring, but she’s also colorful too! It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Ms. Birdly.

Name: Ms. Birdly

Breed: Parakeet

Age: 6 years

Sex: Female

Color: Green/yellow

Are you looking for a beautiful sweet new friend? Do you like your pets to be musically inclined? Well then a parakeet like me may be just the critter for you! Let me tell you more about us. We should get out-of-cage time every day to stretch our wings and relieve boredom. Please give us plenty of toys, swings, and perches, and then sit back and watch for hours of entertainment! We should be fed a variety of pellets, seeds, and fresh veggies & fruits.

Housing requirements: Most housing sold at pet stores is too small for small pets. They are going to be spending most of their lives inside their cage; your housing must be as large as the below or larger (bigger is always better!) in order to adopt this pet.

For two parakeets, 18″ wide x 18″ deep x 24″ high. With more birds the cage must be larger

Bar spacing should be ¼ inch or ½ inch

Horizontal bars are best, they use them to climb

Interested in adopting, or have questions about adopting this pet? Please complete an application using the “adopt me” button on her profile page!

This Pet’s Profile: https://adopt.adopets.com/pet/c71db30b-c782-44f0-8993-1fb613f47ff1?tracking=c5f0ae1b-8de7-442a-a922-acf38d4e7188

Events/Other Topics

Dakin is Launching a Season of Hope – with Plush Pals and Dakin Ornaments!

Plush Pals – If there’s someone you can’t be with this holiday season, you can send them a Dakin Plush Pal. We created these toy dogs and cats because we wanted to honor the pets who have been by our side through the pandemic, always there to comfort us and make us smile. So, if you want to send someone some love and a long-distance hug, send them a Plush Pal. It comes with a story about a special pet who has been cared for at Dakin.

Dakin Ornaments – These terrific blue or gold 3 ¼” shatterproof ornaments are available in limited quantities now and are shipped in their own gift box. Ornaments are $15 each!

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org