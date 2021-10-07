Pet of the Week: Meet Ms. Piggy

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Ms. Piggy, an adorable, aptly named, guinea pig looking for a new home. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this little fluff ball.

She’s timid and is a bit scared of new surroundings, so go slowly with her and be sure to share your best leafy green lettuce with her. Enjoys some out-of-cage time daily, and this should always happen in a closed, contained space where cords and other electrical wires have been lifted up and out of reach.

Dakin’s Home Again Thrift Shop is open every Saturday from 10 am – 4 pm

Pet items include:

Halloween costumes

Coats & Sweaters

Beds

Cages/carriers

Leashes

Collars

Harnesses

Toys & Treats

Small pet housing (gerbil, mice)

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org