(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week and we’re introducing you to Murphy! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this adorable little boy.

Background

Murphy is a cute guy with a big smile looking for a new home! This handsome brindle pup came to us from Thomas J. O’Connor after being found as a stray. He loves being outside and going for walks, knows “sit,” and likes making new human friends! Murphy has been a bit rude when meeting other dogs, so he may do best as an only pup. If you do have another dog that is tolerant of rude behavior, we would have them meet at the shelter.

He has a funny rasping bark that he uses pretty frequently, so if you live in an apartment, you’ll need to have very tolerant neighbors too! Because Murphy was a stray, we do not know if he is house trained or how he would do with cats or kids.

Visit Murphy’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Be a champion for animals by becoming a Guardian Donor

Guardian Donors make monthly gifts for Dakin. It’s an easy way to show your ongoing commitment to animals in the community when they need you most. You can set the amount that you feel comfortable donating each month, with a minimum level set at $15. It’s a fast and easy set-up, and you can have the monthly amount paid to Dakin via your credit card.

We rely on the support of Guardians to weather animal emergencies and say “yes” to pets and people in crisis. Your support changes animal lives all year long, and every gift makes a difference!

For more information, please visit dakinhumane.org

