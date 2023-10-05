(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week and we’re introducing you to Nina! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this little girl.

Background

Nina is a timid little girl, but she just arrived at Dakin on Tuesday, so there’s a whole lot to take in right now! She’s 4 years old, and she’s friendly and sweet. Like many Chihuahuas, Nina can get nervous about things, but she’ll warm up when she makes a friend of you! She loves to be held, as well.

Events/Other Topics: Dakin Presenting 4 Upcoming Parvovirus Vaccine Clinics

What is Parvo?

Canine Parvovirus (Parvo) is a very contagious disease that makes dogs critically ill. Parvo is fatal in over 90% of cases when dogs don’t receive treatment. Protect your dog by getting them vaccinated.

Cases of canine Parvovirus have been reported in Springfield and some surrounding towns. Protect your dog against parvo by getting them vaccinated.

Upcoming Friday Parvo Vaccine clinics at Dakin for healthy dogs:

• October 6, 13, 20, 27

Vaccines are $20 each. This clinic is for residents of Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee only. Estimated wait time is one hour.

All parvo clinics are by appointment only. To book an appointment for one of the Friday clinics, click here. Appointments for each clinic will become available two weeks before the clinic date, so please check back often.

**By law, a Rabies vaccine is required for all dogs, unless a valid certificate is provided at the time of appointment. Bring your dog’s current rabies certificate!

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org

