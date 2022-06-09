(Mass Appeal) – Do you love big dogs? Then you definitely want to come meet Nova! She is 75lbs of love and excitement. Nova loves fetch, squeaky toys, tug toys, and tennis balls. She is crate trained and house trained. At only 1½ years she still has plenty to learn, but her stellar personality will keep you laughing. Her energy level is what you would expect from a Lab/Pittie mix but unlike some dogs, Nova can settle and watch TV with you in the evenings.

She has tons of energy but was happy in her previous home to go for a quick walk or run in the yard. She has had dog friends so could live with another dog; we’ll arrange a play date for adopters with dogs to make sure they get along. Nova has not lived with kids but has been around them in her previous home. Due to her large size and high activity level, we’d recommend an adult home for Nova or one with kids 12 and older. She grew up with a young playful cat and did well. With a very slow introduction she might be able to live with a cat.

To learn more about Nova and all the animals available for adoption, visit dakinhumane.org.