Background

Meet Oreo, a charismatic 1.5-year-old feline with a distinctive black-and-white coat and an endearing penchant for conversation. Oreo embodies independence and charm, delighting in lounging about as a self-proclaimed couch potato, ready to regale you with tales of his day. His love for food and playful antics with water make him an entertaining addition to any household seeking a touch of liveliness.

Oreo’s experience with both feline companions and children showcases his adaptable and amiable nature, making him the purr-fect choice for a home that values both feline camaraderie and family inclusivity. With Oreo by your side, you’re not just adopting a cat; you’re inviting an engaging and affectionate companion who will infuse your home with joy, laughter, and a whole lot of purr-sonality!

Visit Oreo Pire’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Be a champion for animals by becoming a Guardian Donor

Guardian Donors make monthly gifts for Dakin. It’s an easy way to show your ongoing commitment to animals in the community when they need you most. You can set the amount that you feel comfortable donating each month, with a minimum level set at $15. It’s a fast and easy set-up, and you can have the monthly amount paid to Dakin via your credit card.

We rely on the support of Guardians to weather animal emergencies and say “yes” to pets and people in crisis. Your support changes lives all year long, and every gift makes a difference!

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org

