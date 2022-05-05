(Mass Appeal) – Meet Pat the Cat! Pat came to Dakin as a stray, so we don’t know anything about her past. What we do know is that she’s the kind of cat you’ll fall in love with in a heartbeat. What a great personality! She’s a real social gal who you can pet everywhere, and when she rolls back and forth, she’s simply irresistible! This black and white bundle of love is ready to bring joy to the lucky person who adopts her. She’s definitely a keeper!

If you are interested in Pat or any of our available pets, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html and click on their photos to learn more.

This pet’s profile is located here: Pat

Events/Other Topics – Pet Loss & Healing Support Group Meeting Monthly

Our pets touch our lives and the grief and loss we feel when they’re gone is very difficult. Dakin’s Pet Loss & Healing Support Group is led by family therapist and author Ken Dolan-Del Vecchio, and we’re holding these free monthly groups.

Next meeting:

Tuesday, May 10

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Dakin Humane Society – 171 Union Street – Springfield, MA

Ken draws from years of experience leading groups for people who lost their companion animals, and the sessions offer people the opportunity for healing that comes from sharing their journey with others who are also grieving – and understand.

In order to attend, you must sign up online at https://www.dakinhumane.org/petloss.html (“Visit dakinhumane.org and click on “programs,” then “pet loss & healing support group”) The meetings will take place at Dakin Humane at 171 Union Street in Springfield, but we reserve the right to convert the meetings to an online format if we’re unable to host it in person due to COVID concerns.