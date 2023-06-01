(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Patches! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society is here with more on this sweet girl.

Background

Patches is a very special girl who came to Dakin on Tuesday this week because her person couldn’t take care of her anymore. This girl is very special. Since we met her, we could see her tender personality coming through. She’s very gentle and loving and is a sweet companion pet. An older cat like Patches can be an ideal pet for some folks who prefer a calm, relaxed feline who will share a couch with them and enjoy some quality cuddle time. Patches previously lived with another cat and children, so she’d fit into just about any family. She loves to play with mouse toys and enjoys being petted.

You can view Patches’ Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: In Praise of Older Pets

Senior pets like Patches come to Dakin fairly often. The change from home life to shelter life is huge for them, especially cats, who are so sensitive about their environment and crave stability, quiet and calm. If you want to really make a difference in a pet’s life, think about adopting a senior pet. There are so many pluses to doing so, including:

Immature pet behavior found in kittens, puppies, and other young animals is long gone

Typically, senior pets have calm personalities and have learned what behaviors are “off limits”

An older pet facing rehoming can find the change devastating, being their hero and welcoming them into your life gives them the greatest gift – love – and you will receive that from them as well.

