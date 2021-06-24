Pet of the Week: Meet Pauly

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Pauly.

A “Tiny Spirit Kitten” is a feral or extremely shy kitten that has had no socialization with people in their first few months of life. These kittens will vary in terms of becoming social in their new homes; some may become very sweet and outgoing, while others may only ever trust you and no one else. They will all take patience, dedication, and hard work to help them adjust to home life. Confinement to a single small room with a litter box, food, and water is a must. They do well in a home with other animals and, depending on the kitten, may even do well with children. They will go home with specific instructions that will need to be followed in order for everyone to have a successful transition. Visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html and click on her photo to see an awesome video that explains tiny spirit kittens and how to help them.

This pet’s profile: https://adopt.adopets.com/pet/67610f91-2983-4277-8e12-5641599a1b39?tracking=2e1723db-412d-4a43-b643-882b09cab46b

Events/Other Topics – Thrift Shopping Every Saturday at Dakin!

Starting this Saturday, June 26, Dakin’s Thrift Shop – Home Again – will be open for shoppers from 10am – 3pm! Find great items for pets and people at great prices. 100% of the proceeds go to help animals at Dakin as well as its programs and services for the community. Here’s just a sample of what we have:

For pets:

Pet beds, toys, bowls, and treats

Carriers and crates

Jackets and sweaters

For people:

Household cleaning products

Hair products and cosmetics

Glassware, candlesticks, collectibles, dishware



For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.