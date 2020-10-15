Pet of the Week: Meet Pearl, lap cat extraordinaire!

(Mass Appeal) – Are you looking for a cat to keep you company this autumn? Pearl loves to cuddle and she’d love to be your new lap cat. Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society introduces us to our Pet of the Week. She also shares details of Dakin’s spay and neuter clinic.

Name: Pearl

Breed: Domestic shorthair cat

Age: 8 years

Sex: Female

Color: White

Hi, I’m Pearl and if having a lap cat is at the top of your priority list, I might be just what you’re looking for! I like lots of attention because I’m a gem of a kitty. I am a cuddler extraordinaire and like being petted, but I’m not a fan of being picked up. I’m accustomed to living indoors with adults and have not lived with any children. Right now I’m an office cat at Dakin and I love the attention, but I don’t see this as a long term career as my typing skills aren’t the best. My office person likes my little chirps and I like rubbing against her legs. I’m just into people! I lived with another cat and got along well with him, but when my guardian moved in with her mom who had several cats, I did not like the situation and there were a few show-downs between me and the rest. My guardian thought I’d be happier as an only cat and brought me here to find a new home.

If you are interested in adopting Pearl, contact the adoption staff at springfield@dakinhumane.org and include your name and phone number.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/pearl-17259632.html

Events/Other Topics

Dakin’s Community Spay/Neuter Clinic Booking Appointments!

Following a shutdown earlier this year, our Spay/Neuter Clinic is now reopened and is taking appointments for dogs, cats and rabbits. While some other clinics may be limited in how many spay/neuter surgeries they can perform in a day (which causes a long wait for clients), our clinic specializes in this surgery and offers high-quality, affordable spay/neuter surgery. It’s important for pets and the people who live with them. Some benefits:

Pets who are spayed or neuter tends to have longer lifespans on average

Spay/neuter surgery curbs lots of unwanted behaviors in pets, including roaming, fighting with other animals, spraying inside the house, excessive barking and trying to run away

Spay/neuter surgery eliminates the chance of certain cancers that strike the reproductive organs of pets and often prove fatal

Of course…no surprise litters



For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org