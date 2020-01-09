Pet of the Week: Meet Penelope, a sweet beagle looking for a new home

(Mass Appeal) – Penelope lost her person due to a death. Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society introduces us to this sweet older dog.

Name: Penelope

Breed: Beagle

Age: 9 years old

Sex: Female

Color: White with brown

Background

Penelope is a lovely girl with big, soulful Beagle eyes who’s looking for her next home. She loves to play with chew toys and has been described as “cute, fun, social and energetic.” Penelope loves rolling on the grass, getting belly rubs and laying on the couch. She’d be a good first dog for someone, is house trained, and will be a good walking buddy. She needs to go to a home with no other dogs or cats. Penelope has thyroid disease which is being well-managed with a pill at this time. It’s important that she see a vet for regularly scheduled wellness visits to monitor her health. She came to Dakin when her person passed away, and while she was deeply loved, other family members were unable to give her the time she deserves. We’re sure she will bring joy to a new person or family.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/penelope-43235327.html

Find out What’s Shakin’ at Dakin! – If you’re not getting our monthly e-newsletter, you’re missing out on what’s shakin’ at Dakin! Stories about our animals, how we do what we do, pet behavior tips, event info…all this and more. To get on our mailing list, visit dakinhumane.org and you can enter your name in the lower right corner of our home page where it says “Get Dakin News in Your Inbox.”

Also, follow us on: Facebook – Instagram

New Dog Training Classes – Beat the winter doldrums and give you bored doggies some stimulation (and better manners) by enrolling in a Dakin dog training class. Here are the latest sessions:

Basic Manners Dog Training – Leverett – starting Wednesday, January 22 at 1pm – 5 weekly classes

Bump Up Your Basic Skills – Leverett – starting Wednesday, January 22 at 2:15pm – 5 weekly classes

Puppy Kindergarten – Springfield – starting Wednesday, February 12 at 9:30am – 5 weekly classes

Tricks and Games – Springfield – starting Wednesday, February 12 at 12pm – 5 weekly classes

For more information about dog training classes, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/dog-training.html