(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Pepe Le Pew! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this kitten.

Pepe Le Pew, like his cartoon namesake, just wants to be loved. This handsome tuxedo has been in foster care, and his foster mom says he’s affectionate and an acrobat! Since he’s very young, he’d likely do well in any household, but should be introduced slowly to any resident animals in your home.

You can view Pepe Le Pew’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Moms Fixed Free

If you or someone you know has a female cat that has just had an unexpected litter of kittens that they can’t care for, and they want their mama cat spayed for free, Dakin can help.

Our Moms Fixed Free program will spay a mom cat for free, and we will take the kittens and find good homes for them through our adoption services.

If you’re interested in learning more, please contact Dakin’s adoption center by phone (413.781.4000) or email (springfield@dakinhumane.org). One of our Animal Resource Counselors will get back to you for more information!

For more info, please visit www.dakinhumane.org