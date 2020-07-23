Pet of the Week: Meet Pepper, a perky bunny looking for a new home

(Mass Appeal) – Pepper is a 1 year old black and white bunny available for adoption at Dakin Humane Society. Lee Chambers introduces us to this rabbit with a big personality.

Link to Pepper’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/pepper-44905107.html

Calling All Adorable Pets! Dakin’s 2021 Pet Photo Contest is on! – Submit a high-quality pet photo ($5 donation) and share your entry with friends and family to collect votes for your pet’s photo. The winning pets will be featured in a 2021 calendar! Votes are $1 each and available in packs of 5. First Place winner is on the calendar cover; 12 Second Place winners are featured as a calendar month. You can enter your pet, vote for other pets, and/or pre-order your calendar!

Details at https://www.dakinhumane.org/2021-pet-photo-contest.html

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org

