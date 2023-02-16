(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Peter! Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society is with us with information on this cute little guy and an upcoming fundraiser.

Peter came to Dakin with three other kittens and an adult male cat. The gang had parked themselves in a local resident’s garage. We’re assuming the adult had street smarts and led the troops into the garage, knowing sooner or later someone would have to drive somewhere. Well, they were discovered and the finder brought them to Dakin. Now they would prefer to park themselves in a home instead of a garage. Looking for a new companion? Maybe Peter’s the one for you!

Events/Other Topics: Dakin’s Will Run for Cookies is Set for May 7. Register NOW!

We’re gearing up for our second annual Will Run for Cookies 5k run/ 2k walk in scenic Stanley Park in Westfield on Sunday, May 7. Check in & registration is 9-10am, Race begins at 10:30am.

Early Bird Registration Fees:

$20 12 years and younger

$30 students, seniors, and veterans

$35 adult registration

ALL registrations go up $5 April 15, 2023

Register here: https://racewire.com/register.php?id=13258

By participating in Dakin’s Will Run For Cookies, you will be part of a movement of animal lovers supporting health and happiness together. Participants join us to spend time with friends and family (furry companions included), run or walk, enjoy a delicious cookie, and most importantly, support Dakin Humane Society and our critical programs to keep people and pets together. By fundraising for Dakin Humane Society, you are helping give animals the food, shelter, and medical treatment they need. Every dollar you raise goes towards creating happier and healthier lives for animals right here in our community. Please consider organizing a Facebook fundraiser!

Visit dakinhumane.org for more information