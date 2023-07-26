(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and today we’re introducing you to Pichu. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society is here with more on this cute girl and other happenings at Dakin.

Background

Pichu is a sight to see as she weaves in and out of rooms, carrying her stuffed animals. She’s a gal on the move and apparently likes to give her toys the world tour. Pichu will also melt your heart. Her previous person said she would let her hold her paw while they drifted off to dream land.

This cute kitty is a friend to one and all. She is accustomed to living indoors with adults and teenagers, so we’re not sure how she would do with younger kids. Pichu lived with her feline friend Kellz and they got along fine. When she’s not carrying her stuffed animals around, you’ll find her pouncing on toys and enjoying the clear, crisp sound of crackly toys. She’s a gem of a kitty and will bring new joy to your life.

Visit Pichu’s Pet’s Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Home Again, Dakin’s Thrift Shop, Holding $5 Fill-a-Bag Sale on 7/29 for non-pet items

This Saturday, July 29 from 10am – 3pm, Dakin’s thrift shop, Home Again, will be holding a $5 Fill-a-Bag sale featuring fresh, new NON-pet items! For $5 you can purchase a grocery store-sized bag and fill it with lots of treasures including things like:

Dishware

Glassware

Home decorations

Cleaning/beauty products

Housewares

Dakin’s thrift shop is an important part of Dakin’s programs, as it features donated items for sale, and the workstaff are all volunteers, so 100% of your purchases go directly to help animals and programs at Dakin Humane Society!

For more information, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/thrift-shop.

