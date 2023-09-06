(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week and we’re introducing you to Piper. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more.

Backround

We do not have any history on Piper’s previous life or experiences. Being a youngster, she will likely do well in any home. Piper should be introduced slowly to any resident animals in your house. Come in and meet Piper and our other kittens during open adoption hours Tuesday – Saturday 12:30pm – 3:00pm.

Visit Piper’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Barks & Brews Happens THIS SUNDAY, September 10!

It’s your dog’s favorite date on the calendar: Dakin’s Barks & Brews event!

Date: Sunday, September 10

Location: Fort Hill Brewery, Easthampton, MA

Hours: 1-4pm General admission

Unleash your inner party animal at Dakin’s 8th annual Barks & Brews at Fort Hill Brewery in Easthampton! Barks & Brews is the GREATEST dog party in the area where humans and their four-legged companions come together for an afternoon of outdoor fun! Spoil your furry pal with irresistible canine treats, hilarious contests, and make a splash in our popular Splash Zone! No dog? No problem! We have you covered with an array of craft beer, delectable bites from local food trucks, pet-inspired vendors, and you guessed it, more beer! Take your BFF (human or canine) for an afternoon filled with wagging tails and lasting memories!

Humans must be 21+ and all dogs must be on a non-retractable leash (retractable leashes are not allowed). Order your tickets online here!

General Admission ($35) Includes a complimentary beer. Parking is located on-street and at the local school lot (a 5-minute walk).

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org

Sponsored by: A.W. Brown’s Pet & Garden Center