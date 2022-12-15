(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Precious! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more.

Background

Precious was fostered by a nice person in Louisiana. She then made a LONG trip up North in a pet transport, and is wondering what the word “snow” means. Her foster had this to say about her, “She is such a sweet kitty and will entertain you with her NASCAR races. Just give her catnip and a toy and she will love you endlessly! Precious will follow her person around like a puppy dog. If you are looking to adopt a rock star, meet Precious!

Events/Other Topics: End-of-Year Gift-Giving to Dakin

When you are busy giving and getting gifts this season, please don’t forget the animals at Dakin Humane Society. It’s so easy to make a gift to help them by visiting dakinhuman.org and clicking on the “Donate” button on our home page! During this past year there were so many animals and people who needed – and got – our help, including:

Several of the beagle puppies who were rescued from the Envigo breeding lab in Virginia

28 guinea pigs – many of whom were pregnant and/or had ringworm – who were found in a bag by a dumpster, but brought to us by a Good Samaritan

Animals that were either without homes or tied up outside in last winter’s frigid weather

People whose in-home pet population had spiraled out of control

Dakin is there for pets and the people who love them. With your support, we can keep saying “Yes, we CAN help” when we’re asked to.

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org

