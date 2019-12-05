Pet of the Week: Meet pups Kali and Jester and learn about pet fostering

(Mass Appeal) – We have not one but two young dogs looking for new homes for the holidays. Lee Chambers from Dakin humane Society and foster volunteer Ann Hurlburt introduce us to this adorable pair who don’t have to be adopted together.

About Kali: Meet Kali! This sweet girl is looking for a hero adopter. She has cardiac issues and will need a special diet, ongoing medication and follow up with a veterinary cardiologist. Kali is currently in the hands of a terrific foster caregiver, but wants to enjoy permanent family life! She’s incredibly good natured and hasn’t met a person yet that she doesn’t love. Same goes with other dogs, she loves them too, but cats are a firm “no.” Kali is playful, house trained and loves to ride in the car. She is showing no signs of illness at this point and is like any other happy, young pet. If you’re interested in meeting Kali, please call Dakin at 413.781.4000.

KALI’S PROFILE: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/kali-see-my-cute-video-40014722.html

About Jester: Jester is a young boy who’s very active and really needs a home environment. He rides well in cars, is housetrained, doesn’t counter surf and takes to his crate very well. He is mouthy and thinks your hand is good to play with, so his manners will need some help. Because of this, Dakin is offering 2 private lessons to his adopter at no cost, and his adopter needs to talk to Dakin’s behavior manager before adopting him to ensure that their home is good for him. Jester should go to a home without kids or cats due to his size and mouthy behavior, and he gets intense when playing tug. Jester really delights in life and befriends everyone he sees. If you’d like to meet Jester, call Dakin at 413.781.4000 to set up a meeting time.

JESTER’S PROFILE: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/jester-43072648.html

Upcoming Events/Other Topics:

How You Can Foster – Dakin has revamped its foster orientation process, and now if you’re interested in being a foster, you can do it online! Visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/foster-a-dakin-animal.html to learn the process:

Step 1: Watch our online foster orientation video to learn more about Dakin and how fostering works

Step 2: Complete an online form, and you’ll see a pop-up on your screen for a foster application

Step 3: Fill out the application and submit it online. Processing the form will generally take 1-7 days. Once approved, you’ll get emails each day with a list of animals that need foster care.

*Dog fosters need to watch an online video about dog behavior

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org