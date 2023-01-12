(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Rascal! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this little guy.

Meet Rascal! This sweet boy came in with his friends Mocha and Candy, and immediately won over staff’s hearts! Rascal is instantly sweet and loving with everyone he meets here at Dakin. He has previously lived with other dogs his size and done well. He also has a good history with kids and with cats!

His previous owner had to surrender him due to housing issues, but clearly loved him a lot! They describe Rascal as a very friendly and loving dog who loves constant attention and snuggles.

You can visit Rascal’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics – Moms Fixed Free

If you or someone you know has a female cat or dog that has just had an unexpected litter that they can’t care for, and they want their mama pet spayed for free, Dakin can help. Once the kittens or puppies are eight weeks old, Dakin will provide spay surgery and vaccines for rabies and distemper for mom free of charge.

To qualify for the Moms Fixed Free program, all kittens/puppies from the litter must be brought to Dakin to enter our adoption program (they will also receive vaccines and spay/neuter surgery).

For more information about the Moms Fixed Free program, email us at Springfield@dakinhumane.org.

For more information visit dakinhumane.org