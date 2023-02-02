(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Rex!.

Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society joins us with more.

Background

Meet Rex! This senior min pin is a very sweet boy who loves to run and play, but also loves to snuggle up on the couch for TV time with his person. His previous owner said his absolute favorite activity is to sunbathe after a good long walk. Rex is looking for a quiet, adult only home, as he is afraid of kids and loud noises. He is afraid of other dogs. He has previously lived with a calm cat and did well!

Events/Other Topics: Please Help Restock our Shelves with Pet Food!

Our shelves are getting bare, and there are many animals in need in the Pioneer Valley

Dakin’s Pet Food Aid Program offers cat and dog food to people who are struggling to feed their beloved pets from the upper Pioneer Valley down to the Connecticut border. You can keep people and pets together by making a donation to our Pet Food Aid Program.

· Shop our Wish Lists: Purchase food on our Amazon Wish List or Chewy Wish List and have it directly shipped to our Springfield location (171 Union Street, Springfield, MA 01105). Visit www.dakinhumane.org, mouse over the “Donate” button, then click on “Shop and Support Dakin.”

· Drop off Food: Purchase cat or dog food from your local pet supply business and drop it off at our Springfield location any day between 10am and 3pm (you can place it in the big blue bin located outside the main entrance doors). · Make a Donation: Make a direct gift to our Pet Food Aid Program at www.dakinhumane.org. With your donation we’ll purchase the most needed food for pets in our community.

Through your kind support, a person doesn’t have to choose between feeding themselves and feeding their animal. They don’t have to surrender their beloved pet because they weren’t able to provide food. And someone who’s facing temporary financial hardship has a little hope and one less thing to worry about because you make it possible for them to get food for their pet. THANK YOU!

