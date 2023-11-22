(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week, and we’re introducing you to Rhubarb! Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society is here with more on this little kitty.

Background

We do not have any history on this kitten’s previous life or experiences. Since they are so young, they would likely do well in any type of home. They should be introduced slowly to any resident animals in your house.

Events/Other Topics: Create Hope Together on Giving Tuesday (November 28) – Make Your Gift Go Twice as Far!

Giving Tuesday is always the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and it is considered an international generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world through the power of donating. If you are making any contributions or gifts on Giving Tuesday, we hope you will keep Dakin in mind. Thanks to a generous donor, all gifts made on Giving Tuesday will be matched (up to $30,000), so your gift to help animals will go twice as far!

Dakin is a community-supported animal welfare organization that provides shelter, medical care and spay/neuter services to more than 20,000 animals each year. We are not affiliated with any national humane group, and depend on the support of individuals and businesses who care about animals. If you’d like to make a gift on Giving Tuesday – or any day of the year – you can visit dakinhumane.org and click on the “Donate” button in the upper right corner of our website, or you may send a check to:

Dakin Humane Society PO Box 6307 Springfield, MA 01101

On behalf of the all the animals, staff, supporters and volunteers at Dakin Humane Society…THANK YOU!

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org

