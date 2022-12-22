(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Rocky. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more.

Rocky is an absolutely adorable 5 year old dachshund mix looking for a home for the holidays! He was surrendered to Dakin because his people had a lifestyle change that made keeping a dog hard. They had a lot of great things to say about the little guy!

Rocky LOVES people!

Rocky has previously lived with kids as young as 11 years old and did great!

Rocky is fully house trained!

Rocky is an active little guy who loves going for walks and would likely enjoy activities like hiking!

Rocky does have a few things he’d like you to know before you take him home:

Rocky has never met dogs before. He seems curious to meet dogs his size in the shelter, but his previous owners said he did bark at dogs when he saw them on walks.

Rocky has never been around cats, so we don’t know how he would do.

True to his small nature, Rocky will be your biggest defender against danger once he gets comfy! He barks at strangers entering his space if his person is present, but warms up fast.

Rocky has chronic allergies which will require treatment throughout his life. Our staff can tell you more. We are requiring a vet reference to adopt Rocky.

Everyone at Dakin adores this little guy, and we think you will too!

You can visit Rocky’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics – Special Thrift Shop Hours

Home Again, Dakin’s thrift shop, is normally open on Saturdays only, but due to the holiday schedule for the next two weeks only, the thrift shop will be open on Fridays, not Saturdays:

Friday, December 23 from 10am – 3pm

Friday, December 30 from 10am – 3pm

We’ve still got holiday items for pets and people half-off for the month of December! Get your last-minute shopping done at Dakin, especially if you’re shopping for someone with a pet!

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org

