(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week, today we’re introducing you to Rocky. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this four month old boy.

Rocky is a sweet, social, and active boy! He is still a puppy and will need a family to give him lots of exercise, socialize him to other dogs, and give him a solid routine so he can grow into the best adult dog he can be.

He will need his own toys, safe things to chew on and will greatly benefit from positive reinforcement training classes where he can learn how to be part of the family.

He’s rambunctious and playful and would love an active family looking for an adventure buddy. Rocky is very food motivated and smart, so working on some basic training with him will be lots of fun!

You can find Rocky’s Pet Profile HERE

To see all the pets currently available at Dakin Humane Society you can visit their website.

Pet Halloween Costumes on Sale at Dakin’s Thrift Shop

Home Again, Dakin’s thrift shop, has the cutest Halloween costumes for…YOUR PETS! Pick up some adorable outfits for incredibly affordable prices and let your dog (or cat!) join in the Halloween fun this year!

You’ll find all kinds of autumn treasures for both pets and people at Home Again, which is open every Saturday from 10am – 3pm at Dakin Humane Society, 171 Union Street in Springfield.

Visit www.dakinhumane.org for more information