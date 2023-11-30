(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week and we’re introducing you to Rosie!

Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this sweet girl.

Background

Meet Rosie, a one-year-old blend of pit bull and chihuahua, exuding a captivating blend of sweetness, vitality, and a hint of charming independence. She came to Dakin because someone in her family was allergic to her. Rosie’s endearing nature embodies the essence of sweetness, evident in her playful puppy demeanor that infuses every moment with infectious energy and joy.

Her love for hugs and the great outdoors underscores her affectionate and adventurous spirit, inviting you to share in moments of warmth and exploration. Yet, amidst her exuberance lies a subtle shyness and an independent streak, adding a layer of depth to her personality. Rosie isn’t just a dog; she’s a multifaceted companion ready to offer both lively playfulness and quiet, introspective moments.

Welcoming Rosie into your life means embracing the beautiful nuances of her character, creating a bond that celebrates both shared excitement and cherished moments of solitude. Wouldn’t you love to invite this captivating blend of sweetness and independence into your home?

Events/Other Topics: Shopping to Help the Animals

Dakin has LOTS of animals in its care on any day of the year, and this past year has been especially busy! We have Wish Lists set up online if you’d like to make a contribution by ordering items on those lists. The websites automatically have our ship-to address all set…all you have to do is pick what you’d like to provide, order it online and you will make some animals very happy and healthy!

Here are our online lists. Items at the top of the lists are the highest priority need:

If you’d prefer to shop local and bring items to Dakin, here’s a list of what’s most needed – https://www.dakinhumane.org/shop/item-donations

On behalf of the all the animals, staff, supporters and volunteers at Dakin Humane Society…THANK YOU!

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org

