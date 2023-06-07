(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Rupert. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this little guy.

Background

Did you know that ferrets are often referred to as wiggly kitten noodles!? Well… not really, but we should be! We are not cage animals; our cage should be thought of like a bedroom- we sleep there but have lots of room outside of it to play and explore. We are very social and need to interact with people every day! We love to sleep in hammocks or under fuzzy blankets with our friends!

Do you know what it means to be crepuscular? It means to be most active at dawn and dusk- that’s us! Another fun thing about us ferrets is that we LOVE shiny objects- gone are the days of leaving your keys lying around! We have lots of energy and love to play with toys. Our inquisitive nature makes puzzle toys like kongs loads of fun! Our average lifespan is 5 to 7 years, so make sure that you are ready to take on a high-energy, interactive, long-term pet. Please speak with an adoption agent for more information or to inquire about adoption!

You can view Rupert’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Adopters and Fosters Needed!

Dakin has been welcoming a larger-than-usual number of pets for this time of year. Just last week alone we welcomed more than 100 pets, and there are always more on the way. Summer is a great time of year to welcome a new pet. For young families, kids are home from school and have time to enjoy a new friend. Don’t forget, we’ve always got lots more pets in our care than you see on our website, dakinhumane.org, so check back often as their faces become added to our site when they’re ready for home.

If adoption isn’t an option right now, please consider becoming a foster caregiver and give animals a loving home environment while they wait to meet their future families. Pets that are most in need of foster care include:

Dogs

Shy cats

Adult cats

Dakin will work with foster families’ schedules. If you’re planning a summer trip, we can relocate your foster pet during your trip. If you can’t make a long-term commitment, even fostering an animal for a week or two and giving them a break from the shelter environment can (and does) work wonders!

For more information about becoming a foster caregiver, please visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/foster-a-dakin-animal

