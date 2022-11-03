(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and today we’re introducing you to a 6 month old puppy named Sabil. Lee Chambers and Lauren Rubin are here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this sweet girl.

Puppy alert! Sabil was transferred into our shelter from another place in Massachusetts and is ready for a new home. She LOVES people and is a huge cuddle bug. If you’ve ever wanted a dog who would be thrilled to get pet and rubbed all over, Sabil is ready for your love. Sabil has previously lived with other dogs, but never met dogs outside of her home before. She’s been very shy with dogs here at the shelter, but very playful when she feels comfortable.

You can visit Sabil’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Whisker Wonderland

Come take a walk in a Whisker Wonderland with local vendors at Dakin Humane Society on Saturday, November 12, 2022. With a focus on gifts inspired by our feline friends, this unique craft fair event is bound to become a holiday tradition.

When: Saturday, November 12, 2022

Where: Dakin Humane Society – 171 Union Street Springfield, MA 01105

Times: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Details:

Attending Whisker Wonderland is free of charge. Donations welcomed.

Holiday Pet Photos with AP Photography will be held from 10 am-12 pm. $5 suggested donation for digital photo. Dogs will not be permitted in the vendor area of Whisker Wonderland. Please plan accordingly.

For more info, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/whisker-wonderland.html