Introducing Sasuke, a delightful 3-year-old male cat who is eagerly seeking his next home. With his endearing personality, gentle nature, and playful spirit, Sasuke is sure to bring joy and companionship to his new family. Sasuke is a sweet and affectionate cat who loves being around people. He adores attention and happily purrs away when receiving gentle strokes and belly rubs. His loving nature makes him the perfect companion for anyone seeking a furry friend to share their life with.

One of Sasuke’s favorite pastimes is playing with various toys. Whether it’s chasing a feather wand, pouncing on a mouse toy, or batting around a ball, he has a blast engaging in playtime. Sasuke’s playful energy and curiosity make him a delightful addition to any home, as he is always up for a game or adventure.

Although Sasuke did not live with other animals in his previous home, he has displayed a friendly disposition towards humans and is likely to adapt well to a multi-pet household with proper introductions and gradual acclimation.

Events/Other Topics: We’re Looking for Animal Heroes to be Nominated for Humane Awards

Do you know a hero? Is there someone in your life who goes out of their way to care for animals in need? Dakin Humane Society needs your help to find extraordinary animal advocates, heroic pets, and compassionate community superstars for the Dakin Humane Awards!

If you know someone who demonstrates their commitment to animals through their life and work, please submit their nomination here.

The Humane Awards is a celebration of our community and the individuals who actively improve the lives of animals in need and the people who care about them. Nominations will be accepted throughout the year and close on August 1, 2023. Awards are announced at Dakin’s annual Barks & Brews event in September. Read the official Rules & Guidelines here.

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org

