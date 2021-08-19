Pet of the Week: Meet Scamp and Skipper

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Scamp and Skipper.

Breed: Guinea pigs

Age: 1 year old (both)

Gender: Male (both)

Color: Black, white, brown (Scamp); Black, white (Skipper)

These cuties are looking to go home together because they’re pair bonded and best pals! Scamp and Skipper are both a year old and are on the shy side, but when they get settled and more comfortable, they will show their true personalities. Guinea pigs have an interesting diet that is about 75% timothy hay, supplemented by pellet food and fresh greens. Adults like these guys should have unlimited access to hay, about 1/8 cup of pellet food, and about ½ cup of fresh greens like romaine lettuce and cilantro per guinea pig, each day.

There’s a terrific video that shows how to set up a guinea pig cage available on Scamp and Skipper’s pet profile pages – check it out!

Skipper’s page: https://adopt.adopets.com/pet/ef94cc65-c9f0-4def-8aab-21f5f565fdd9?tracking=8c051e77-d41b-4ee1-b518-bc81fc8c68ec

Scamp’s page: https://adopt.adopets.com/pet/a70d2e62-c8fa-4ce4-9668-74be03c22f9d?tracking=8c051e77-d41b-4ee1-b518-bc81fc8c68ec

Dakin’s Small Animal Adoption Day – Fee Waived – is Aug 28!

On Saturday, August 28 from 12:30-3:30 pm, Dakin is waiving adoption fees for the following animals: Rabbits, guinea pigs, mice, and rats. We have had many of these animals brought to Dakin recently, and we want to hold this special adoption day to help them find homes and families.

If you’re interested, you need to visit dakinhumane.org and book a 30-minute appointment between 12:30-3:30 pm. We will ask you what species you’re most interested in, so we can have an idea about the demand for certain pets.

There are many advantages to adopting small pets like these – and we hope that we can make a match for you and your family!

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.