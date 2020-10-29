Pet of the Week: Meet Scooter

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week…we’re introducing you to a handsome little beagle.

Name: Scooter

Breed: Beagle

Age: 8 years

Sex: Male

Color: White with brown

Meet Scooter! This personable 8 year old fellow came to Dakin recently when his person had to go into assisted living. Like lots of beagles, Scooter’s nose is working overtime during walks, sniffing everything! Scooter also loves to eat snacks, but his new person or family will need to keep an eye on his diet as he has extra pounds that are causing him to have joint pains (he’ll need daily pain meds to minimize that. Our adoption staff can discuss his health issues with you). Scooter is a pretty chill guy who is not meant for hiking or long walks, he prefers a slow stroll. He’s also going to do best in a home without young children, as he’s not used to kids, but teenagers who know how to respect his space are OK! If you already have a dog, you can arrange for a meet up with Scooter and your pup to see if they’ll get along. If Scooter sounds like your guy, please email springfield@dakinhumane.org, and be sure to include your name and phone number.

Scooter: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/scooter-45929690.html

Events/Other Topics

Dakin’s Spay/Neuter Clinic is Treating Dogs, Cats and Rabbits – Why should people spay/neuter their pet? Best reasons:

Spay/neutered pets are more affectionate companion and exhibit fewer problem behaviors like aggression, urine spraying in the home (marking) and embarrassing humping behavior

They’re less likely to roam, run away and get into fights that will endanger their health

Spayed females have a lower risk of breast cancer, especially when spayed before their first heat (breast cancer is 90% fatal in cats, and 50% fatal in dogs). Spaying also eliminates chances of uterine infections as well as uterine or ovarian cancer. Neutered males won’t develop testicular cancer and have a lower risk of prostate diseases. No surprise litters!

COVID-19 circumstances caused many animal medical facilities in the region to switch to emergency-only treatments for several weeks in the early phase of the pandemic, and elective surgeries (like spay/neuter) were postponed. Now there is a long waiting period in several places for this surgery, while Dakin’s wait is comparatively shorter. Since our Spay/Neuter Clinic performs only spay/neuter surgery, we’re able to treat more patients in the course of a day, while other animal hospitals and vet offices are performing a variety of treatments.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org