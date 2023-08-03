(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week and we’re introducing you to Scrappy! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this little guy.

Background

Scrappy is a sweet pup who loves people, whether they’re family or brand new faces. His previous owner said having friends visit is one of Scrappy’s favorite past times. He is house trained to a pee pad and outdoors, loves to play but also is happy to settle down to snuggle, and likes going for walks!

Visit Scrappy’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Barks & Brews Set for September 10 at Fort Hill Brewery

It’s your dog’s favorite date on the calendar: Dakin’s Barks & Brews event!

Date: Sunday, September 10

Location: Fort Hill Brewery, Easthampton, MA

Hours: 12-1pm VIP Hour; 1-4pm General admission

Unleash your inner party animal at Dakin’s 8th annual Barks & Brews at Fort Hill Brewery in Easthampton! Barks & Brews is the GREATEST dog party in the area where humans and their four-legged companions come together for an afternoon of outdoor fun! Spoil your furry pal with irresistible canine treats, hilarious contests, and make a splash in our popular Splash Zone! No dog? No problem! We have you covered with an array of craft beer, delectable bites from local food trucks, pet-inspired vendors, and you guessed it, more beer! Take your BFF (human or canine) for an afternoon filled with wagging tails and lasting memories!

Humans must be 21+ and all dogs must be on a leash (retractable leashes are not allowed). Order your tickets online here!

General Admission ($35) Includes a complimentary beer. Parking is located on-street and at the local school lot (a 5-minute walk). Shirt not included.

For more information, visit www.dakinhumane.org

Sponsored by: A.W. Brown’s Pet & Garden Center