It's time for Mass Appeal's Pet of the Week and we're introducing you to Scrat!

Lauren Rubin is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this pup and their need for volunteer foster care givers.

Background

Meet Scrat, our adorable 8-month-old male mixed breed dog who recently traveled all the way from Louisiana to find his new home! Our volunteers say he is a favorite because he loves to cuddle more than anything! Scrat is a ball of energy and loves to run around and play with other dogs. He is also incredibly friendly and loves to cuddle up with his human friends.

Scrat is not house trained, but don’t let that deter you! With some love, patience, and consistent training, Scrat can easily learn to become a well-behaved and house-trained companion. He’s already showing signs of being very smart and eager to learn new things, so it won’t take long for him to pick up on the basics.

We do not know how Scrat will do with cats. Scrat has met kids and is a little shy at first, but warms up fast and is ready to give kisses! If you’re an active family with lots of love to give, Scrat might just be the perfect fit for you.

Visit Scrat’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Dakin Needs Fosters!

Warm weather is on its way and that always means more and more animals find their way to Dakin! It can be challenging sometimes when we have a large number of pets to care for, but Dakin’s foster caregivers always lend a helping hand and give animals a loving home environment while they wait to meet their future families.

When you’re a Dakin foster caregiver, you can decide how often you want to bring a pet into your home, and for how long. We’ll work with you to find a schedule that works for you.

To learn how to become a valued member of the foster team, visit dakinhumane.org and click on the tab marked “Volunteer.” You’ll see info about fostering, and how you can apply online!

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org

