Shadow is an affectionate, quiet one-person cat and a self-professed couch potato. While he isn’t as active as a kitten when it comes to play time, he does enjoy wand toys and things that crackle. He was thrilled when stores went green and paper bags were back in style! Shadow is an expert at stalking, so if you have any nuisance critters, they’ll probably make a quick exit when he joins your family.

Although he has the heart of a hunter, he’s just a baby when it comes to getting carried around. You will have the distinction of being his personal Uber. Shadow enjoys being petted and will even let visitors pet him after he’s had a chance to check them out.

He does not do well with children but got along fine with Tiger, his lifelong sibling. As for the resident dog, well they had their skirmishes but nobody got hurt. The dog felt obligated to chase the cat. He had seen it on TV numerous times. Shadow is an indoor kitty who would do well in a calm home.

He is a mature guy and adopting a mature cat comes with a lot of advantages. What you see is what you get. He’s past the kitten hijinks of climbing the drapes like Mt. Everest and bungy jumping off your kitchen cabinets. He’s a calm, cool kitty just waiting for someone who appreciates the fine qualities a senior cat brings to the table.

If you have newspaper that you’re done reading…Dakin would LOVE to have it to help keep animals tidy! We’ve got 21 puppies in foster care right now and you know how that goes: Puppies = Need for Newspaper!

We’re seeking broadsheet (large-sized) newspaper ideally, like you usually see in daily newspapers, as opposed to the smaller, tabloid-sized weekly newspaper size.

We are asking that you not donate glossy advertising inserts. That glossy paper does not do the job it needs to do (absorb mess), then we get charged for throwing it away!

Dakin’s doors are open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 12:30pm – 3:00pm. There is also a blue donation bin in front of our building at 171 Union Street in Springfield every day between 10:00 am – 3:00pm, so you can drop newspaper in that.

As always, thank you for any help you can provide!

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org

