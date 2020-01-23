Pet of the Week: Meet Sheldon, a dog with a few tricks up his sleeve

(Mass Appeal) – Sweet Sheldon is an 8 year old male dog looking for a new home. Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society introduces us to this happy boy who already knows some tricks!

Name: Sheldon

Breed: Pit Bull

Age: 8 years old

Sex: Male

Color: Brown

Background

Sheldon loves his treats. He also loves to have your attention. He wiggles when he’s happy (which is a lot of the time) and he has lived with another large dog and a child in his past home, but he can’t live with cats or small dogs. He knows “sit,” “paw,” “speak” and “here.” He came to Dakin a few weeks ago because his person couldn’t afford to keep him anymore, so we’re looking for a new person or family for him. Come meet Sheldon at Dakin’s Springfield location. Visit him online at https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/sheldon-43538485.html

