Pet of the Week: Meet Snickers the guinea pig

(Mass Appeal) – Candy is a popular gift for Valentine’s Day, but save the calories by taking home Snickers instead! You’ll go nuts over this sweet young guy looking for a home.

Name: Snickers

Breed: Guinea pig

Age: 1 year

Sex: Male

Color: Black with white and gold

Background

Snickers came to Dakin about a week ago because his person didn’t have time for him. He’s a friendly fellow who’s looking to bond with a new person or family. Guinea pigs are surprisingly interactive pets and make an adorable and unique sound (“Wheeeeeet-wheeeeet-wheeeet”) when you approach their cage, especially if you’re bringing fresh veggies and fruit for them! Snickers, like all guinea pigs, will need a spacious habitat with plenty of hiding and napping spots, things to climb on, safe wood to chew and plenty of grass hay available at all times.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/snickers-43771520.html

Guinea pig facts:

Special guinea pig pellets are the basis of their diet (they eat about 1/8 cup daily).

Be sure they have access to hay at all times

Favorite fruits/veggies include leafy greens, green peppers, peas, apples, blueberries, oranges and grapes, kale and strawberries

Use a solid bottom cage with a wire cover. No wire cage bottoms, they hurt their feet

Include a cave for them to sleep or rest, like a medium-sized flower pot or a plastic igloo

Guinea pigs are known for their vocalizations. They often squeak with delight when their favorite humans enter the room

They rarely bite, but can nip if mishandled or fear a threatening animal

Once your pig is used to you (and being handled), you can let him play in a small room for daily exercise. Be sure to remove electrical wires and other hazards that he might chew on

Be sure to remove soiled bedding, droppings and stale food from the cage daily

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org