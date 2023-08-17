(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week and we’re introducing you to Snookers! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this sweet kitty.

Background

With her long, luxurious fur coat and golden eyes, Snookers is absolutely stunning. As soon as you see her, you’ll be drawn to her. Maybe it’s her magnetic personality, but whatever it is, it will call you do and and the cat version of cupid will zing your heart. But beauty is only fur deep.

Snookers has a sweet demeanor and as far as she’s concerned, life is all about loving her people, including the the kids. Petting her soft fur is guaranteed to have a calming effect on even your most stressful days, and she’d let you pet her 24/7 if you were up for it. By the way, she loves company and will let them pick up the slack if you can’t keep up with the 24/7 petting.

An indoor kitty, she is accustomed to living in a calm environment and is mellow, quiet girl. Snookers is a playful kitty, who enjoys wand toys, toys she can pounce and balls. She hasn’t lived with other pets. Hold on to your heart. She’s going to steal it!

Visit Snookers’ Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Clear the Shelters & Dakin’s Open Adoption Hours are Tuesdays-Saturdays 12:30-3pm

Dakin is open to the public to come in for adoptions Tuesdays through Saturdays from 12:30-3pm. While our shelter is closed today for staff training, we will be following this schedule on a regular basis. If you’re looking for a new pet, it’s always best to check our available pets at https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet before you come down, so you can pick a pet or two that interests you the most.

We’ll be kicking off our Clear the Shelters promotion tomorrow, August 18 and going through the end of the month.

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org

