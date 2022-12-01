(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Sonic! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this sweet boy.

Background

What everyone needs for the holidays is more SONIC POWER! This adorable little guy came to Dakin recently without much information about his background, but because he’s so young, we feel he’ll fit right in with any household.

Like most kittens, he’s bashful and bold, tender and tough, sassy and sweet. He’s the kind of kitten you want to freeze at that age and tell him to never, ever get older. But he will, and he’ll continue to make you happy you chose him year after year.

You can visit Sonic’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics – Pet Loss & Healing Support Next Meeting is December 13 on Zoom

The holidays bring good times and gatherings, but unfortunately they also tend to remind us of how much we miss those who aren’t with us any longer. If you or someone you know has lost a beloved pet and is struggling with grief, Dakin can help. Our Pet Loss & Healing Support Group is led by family therapist and author Ken Dolan-Del Vecchio, and we’re holding these free monthly groups online. The next meeting is December 13.

Next meeting:

Tuesday, December 13th, 6:00pm – 7:30pm

Ken draws from years of experience leading groups for people who lost their companion animals, and the sessions offer people the opportunity for healing that comes from sharing their journey with others who are also grieving – and understand.

In order to attend, you must sign up online at https://www.dakinhumane.org/petloss.html (“Visit dakinhumane.org and click on “programs,” then “pet loss & healing support group”) You need to RSVP in advance of the meeting so you can get the Zoom link you’ll need to participate.

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org