(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Spark!

Lauren Ruben, behavior coordinator with Dakin Humane Society with all the details on this energetic boy!

Spark is a 3 year old male lab mix. He was recently transported from Louisiana by our friends at the Bissell Foundation!

Spark’s full name should really be “Spark of Joy,” because he is just a sweet, happy guy! His previous shelter said that he’s crate trained, loves playing with people, toys, and other animals, and has lived well with both small and large dogs! (Although some small dogs find him annoying because he’s so playful!)! He would love an active family share adventures with and explore the forests and trails of New England.

Spark is fully house trained and staff and volunteers say he’s a delight. His current foster mom here with Dakin said that Spark immediately fit right in with her three dogs and that they’re all having a wonderful time together!

You can visit Spark’s Pet Profile HERE

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org