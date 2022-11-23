(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Sprocket! Lee Chambers and Lauren Rubin are here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this cute boy!

Sprocket has the cutest little pouty lip! This adorable gentleman is looking for a loving new home after his previous family had to move out of state unexpectedly. Sprocket has lived well with other dogs in the past and has been vocal but playful when meeting dogs here. He’s lovely to walk on his front-clip harness and is snuggly and loves to be petted. He is also very playful with people and loves to bounce around after balls and squeakies.

The staff and volunteers instantly fell in love with Sprocket, and the love has only grown! Sprocket did need to be fed separately from the other dogs in his previous home, and has guarded rawhides from staff members here in the shelter. This behavior should be safely managed by preventing access to items the dog may deem of value, and/or leaving the dog alone when they have such an item. Information about this behavior and how to help Sprocket is in his adoption packet.

Because Sprocket may guard items, we are seeking an adult-only home for him. He can go home with other dogs as long as he can be managed safely around items, as he is very playful with dogs otherwise. We would want your dog(s) to meet Sprocket to make sure they’re a good match.

You can visit Sprocket’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Giving Tuesday is November 29

Giving Tuesday, always the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a day of online giving, that is meant to encourage people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. We hope that people who want to help animals in our community will consider visiting dakinhumane.org to make a gift by clicking on our “Donate” button.

We’ll also be posting Giving Tuesday stories on our Facebook page (Dakin Humane Society) that we hope people will share with their friends and families. We’ll also be holding a Giving Tuesday Facebook fundraiser if people would like to join in there.

You can click on the “Giving Tuesday” screen on our home page (dakinhumane.org) to start your own Facebook fundraiser, if you like.

From providing safety and comfort to animals in great need to connecting pet parents with important resources, your generosity creates moments that matter for pets and people every day.

For more information, please visit www.dakinhumane.org