(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Storm! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more him and on their kitten street team.

Background

Storm is an energetic and playful cat who absolutely loves wand toys and has a particular affinity for crawling into plastic bags. He also loves to snuggle up next to his owners and will happily sit on your lap for hours while you pet him. Storm is a curious and sociable cat who likes to follow his people everywhere they go. He would love to have a home where he can explore and play, but would fit best in a household without dogs or cats. Despite his energetic nature, Storm can also be a lazy couch potato who loves to lounge around and watch the world go by.

Visit Storm’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Spay/Neuter Donations to be Matched up to $10k in May

The Mastroianni Foundation has generously offered to match, 1-for-1, all donations to support spay/neuter efforts through May 31 (or up to $10,000)! So, any gift you make to Dakin’s Spay/Neuter Fund will be doubled, which makes your gift go twice as far in helping animals.

Spay/neuter surgery helps so many animals in our community, both domestic pets and feral:

People with dogs or cats facing unexpected litters can be helped through our Moms Fixed Free program. When the litter is 8 weeks old, Dakin provides vaccinations and spay surgery for mama free of charge and she returns home. We give the puppies or kittens vaccines and spay/neuter surgery before finding adopters for them

Dakin’s Community Spay/Neuter Clinic provides high-quality, affordable and accessible surgery for dogs and cats. More than 110,000 surgeries have been performed at our clinic since we opened in 2009

Dakin’s all-volunteer Kitten Street Team responds to reports from the public about feral cat colony sightings in the Pioneer Valley. They assess the site, and through humane trapping, bring the adults – and sometimes kittens – from these feral colonies to Dakin for spay/neuter surgery before returning them to their colony site (young kittens capable of being socialized can be adopted to live as domestic pets, but older ferals simply cannot live indoors). Kittens born outdoors in feral colonies usually have brief, painful lives, and more than 90% of them don’t survive their first year. The Kitten Street Team brings in feral adult cats for spay/neuter surgery to curb the homeless cat population

Please consider making a gift to support the Spay/Neuter Fund

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org

Sponsored by: Smithland Pet & Garden Center