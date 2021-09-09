Pet of the Week: Meet Streusel

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Streusel!

Streusel should be the only rabbit as he has been bullied and fought with another bun in the past. He enjoys exploring spaces and munching on wood chews and like all rabbits, loves snack time! He has been spending some time in foster care and his foster mother says that he loves to explore and get treats! He is also very gentle and curious. He also enjoys forehead rubs. He also seems to be interested in his feline foster siblings (although they have not interacted). Streusel is excellent with his litter box habits!



Barks & Brews is Back!

On Sunday, September 19, our 6th Annual Barks & Brews returns to Fort Hill Brewery in Easthampton! It’s an outdoor, dog-friendly party for humans and canines! No dog? No problem. Enjoy vendors, beer, food trucks, canine activities, treats and more. Take your BFF (human or canine) for a great day of dogs, food and fun! Humans must be 21+ and all dogs must be on a non-retractable leash.

Event update: The City of Easthampton issued a mask mandate on 8/31/21 requiring masks for all individuals regardless of vaccination status for outdoor events with more than 100 people in attendance. In accordance with this, we ask that our guests come prepared to wear a mask for Barks & Brews at Fort Hill Brewery. We will have some disposable masks available on site.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org